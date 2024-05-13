Anya Taylor-Joy only had two guests at her "magical" secret wedding in New Orleans.

The 28-year-old actress eloped with her fiance Malcolm McRae and they tied the knot on April 1 2023 with just two friends in attendance and Anya has now revealed the couple didn't even have their parents with them for the ceremony.

She told Variety: "We took our two best friends. It was magical ... Malcolm FaceTimed his family from the church. We were like: 'Hi!' but they knew {about the wedding]. We were engaged for a little while ... We got engaged while I was shooting [film] 'The Menu' [in 2021]."

Anya went on to explain they kept the engagement secret from everyone but their closest family members until their news was leaked. She added: "We kept it a secret from our friends until some newspaper blew it up."

She went on to reveal the couple hadn't been dating for very long when they got engaged, adding: "When you know, you know."

The newly-wed went on to host a lavish wedding ceremony in Venice, Italy for 150 guests -including Cara Delevingne, Julia Garner and Nicholas Hoult - six months after they first tied the know, but Anya insists she loved eloping. She added: "It was for us. It was romantic."

Anya didn't confirm the wedding until two years later revealing her big news in April as the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Two years ago, on April Fools [Day], I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second ( first ) anniversary my love … you’re the coolest."

She previoulsy opened up about their relationship in an interview with British Vogue magazine in 2022, saying: "I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby. I see reading as something that I have to do. He loved it because he’s the same.

"I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well."