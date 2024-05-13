Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has been missing her "babies" during her visit to Nigeria.

The former actress has been touring the African nation with her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex while the couple's two children - Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, two - remained at home in the US and Meghan admitted she was struggling to be without the children but she was happy to be surrounded by "family" in Nigeria.

During an appearance at Lagos State Government House on Sunday (12.05.24), Meghan explained: "Today is Mother's Day. So it feels appropriate that although of course we are missing our children, I'm missing my babies, it feels very appropriate to be in the motherland and amongst family."

At the event, the duchess took part in a naming ceremony and was given a special handwoven piece of Nigerian fabric. She said of the honour: "'Thank you so much for the kindness and for these beautiful names, I'm very grateful. I can't wait to come back."

Meghan previously discovered she is 43 per cent Nigerian after taking a genealogy test and she declared she felt "flattered" by the reception she was given during the trip.

Speaking on a panel discussion in front of 50 of the country's leading women, People magazine reports she said: "I am just flattered and honoured and inspired.

"It has been a whirlwind 24 hours since we arrived, and I very quickly got the memo that I need to wear more colour, so I can fit in with all of you and your incredible fashion!

"I am very overwhelmed. So I want to start by saying thank you very much for just how gracious you've all been in welcoming my husband and I to this country ... My country."

Meghan told how it was "exciting" for her and her mother Doria Ragland to learn about their Nigerian heritage, adding: "Being African-American, part of it is really not knowing so much about your lineage or background, where you come from specifically.

"And it was exciting for both of us to discover more and understand what that really means. Never in a million years would I have understood it as much as I do now.

"It's been really eye-opening and humbling to be able to know more about my heritage and to be able to know this is just the beginning of that discovery."