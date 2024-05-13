Lionel Richie is sure that his next grandchild will be a "diva" - just like her mother.

The 74-year-old singer is eagerly awaiting the arrival of a new baby girl into his family through his daughter Sofia - who is expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge - but is sure that the little one will come with "some form of defiance" joked that the model, 25, will get a "shock" when she realises how much her life will be changed by becoming a parent.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Listen, the baby is a diva. You can't come from Sofia and not have some form of defiance. She is going to be in shock because it comes out this small, but it changes your life completely.

"And I can't wait to sit there and laugh at her when she can't hand the baby back. Elliot and Sofia are going to have a reality [check]."

The 'Hello' singer is already grandfather to Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14, through his adoptive daughter Nicole Richie but is excited to experience the feeling of becoming a grandparent all over again as he admitted that he is "over the moon" and thinks that parenthood will be the ultimate "adventure" for Sofia and her husband.

He said: "Of course, let me tell you something, we're all loving it. I'm over the moon and trying to stay calm. I'm just so excited. For them, I know this is going to be the adventure of a lifetime!"

Lionel - who has Sofia with his ex-wife Diane Alexander and also has son Miles, 29, with her - recently admitted it was surreal to find out the model is expecting her own baby.

He told US TV show 'Extra': "I’m watching my baby having a baby. Yikes! I mean, that just kind of freaked me out a little bit. But at the same time, Elliot and Sofia are such a force. This little baby is gonna be souped up like you’ve never seen before. It’s amazing."