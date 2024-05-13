Willow Smith worries about "not being enough" in life.

The 23-year-old singer - who is the daughter of Hollywood stars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith - has been releasing music for more than a decade but admitted that she is a perfectionist and often believes that she is "not really that talented".

She told Interview magazine: "I think I just have childhood patterns that I never got out of until now. But it’s time to do the emotional work to clean up those old thought patterns that I developed as a child.

"I always have to be perfect, and if everything’s not specifically perfect, then I’m a failure. Or I’m not really that talented, so why the f***am I doing this anyway? It all has to do with my self-worth. We all have that fear of not being enough. "

The 'Whip My Hair' hitmaker struggles to see herself as others might and thinks her struggles come from a deep-rooted issue she has but ultimately wants to provide a "service" to the world through her career.

She said: "Sometimes we don’t see ourselves the way that others see us. And sometimes that can be a blessing, and sometimes that can be the opposite of a blessing. And even if I’m not going to be a musician, I still want to cultivate self-love.

"It’s literally insane. It’s definitely a compulsion. It comes from a very deep place inside of me, and it feels extremely natural while also being very painful. I don’t know how that works.

"There’s so much pain in this world, it’s high-key just f****** ridiculous. I’m always going to want to find a way to be in service. Because music, to me, is an act of service. "