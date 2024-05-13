Nicole Richie was "just moving through" her early days of fame.

The 42-year-old star became known around the world when she and Paris Hilton fronted the reality show 'The Simple Life' in the early 2000s and had to learn to deal with a lot of media intrusion but does "not see a lot of similarities" in her situation when compared to that of her 25-year-old sister Sofia.

Speaking on the 'Everything Iconic' podcast, she told host Danny Pellegrino: "I think in the moment that I didn't even know that it was an option to think I was being treated unfairly. It was happening and I was just moving through it in real time.

"I just don't think there was a platform for anyone to say that it might not be right.

"I don't see a lot of similarities [with Sofia], I think it's all just a completely different time.

"Obviously, we're living in a world of social media, people having their own - I was about to say websites, but we're probably past that - but so much has happened.

"I think of 20 years as the '90s and I'm always so confused. When people are like 'We're bringing back 2000s fashion!', I'm like 'Aren't we in the 2000s?' I can not wrap my head around the fact that the 2000s started 24 years ago!"

Nicole is the adoptive daughter of 'Hello' singer Lionel Richie, 74, and grew up somewhat in the media glare but recalled a time when she was a child and not understanding why her father had kissed another woman on set.

She said: "I don't know if it's 'Running with the Night' but I was on...I remember we were on set and he was kissing a girl in the ring. I don't know what video, I believe it was 'Running with the Night' and I started crying because I didn't want he was doing.

"My mom was there and I remember that she pulled me to the side and explained to me how showbiz works. I was really devastated."