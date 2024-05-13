Chris Hemsworth spent his time inside the Met Gala taking selfies with the other guests.

The 40-year-old actor - who is married to Elsa Pataky and has India Rose, 12 and 10-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan with her - always finds it "exciting" to be invited to major Hollywood events and revealed that he spent his latest outing as one of the select few invited to the Metropolitan Museum of Art just taking pictures with everyone.

He told E! News: "My wife and I, we live in Australia.

"So any sort of big awards show, we haven't become jaded because it's still new and exciting. And this in particular, eclectic group of people, different than the normal crowd of, you know, film award shows we've been doing...sports people, musicians, artists, so we had a really fun night...it's...heaps of selfies. "Selfies everywhere. A lot of selfies in my phone. Like, 'When did I take that? Let's delete that one."

The 'Thor' star served as the co-chair for this year's edition of the annual charity event , having been hand-picked for the job by head organiser and Vogue editor Anna Wintour and revealed how she had jokingly brought up the fact that he wore flip flops to a red carpet event to one of his first events in Hollywood several years ago.

He said: "Anna called me. My agent said she was gonna call and I didn't know much about the met Gala and she mad a reference last night at the dinner about me wearing flip flops to one of my first red carpets back in Australia. And the interesting thing was, that was actually me making an effort! This has taken a lot of work!"