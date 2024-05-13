Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's charity has been found delinquent over unpaid fees and unable to fundraise.

The 39-year-old royal relinquished duties with his wife Meghan, 42, in 2020 to move to LA in search of a different life and subsequently set up the Archewell Foundation, but now, it could face fines or suspension from the Department of Justice over unpaid fees.

The document - which was by the Attorney General of California Rob Bonta on behalf of the Registry of Charities and Fundraisers to the Archewell Foundationisted on May 3 - listed the charity as "delinquent", with the Registry of Charities and Fundraisers for failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees."

The document, obtained by People, read: "An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds," the letter outlines. "The organization may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry. Once you submit the delinquent record(s), you will be notified of the amount of any late fees that are owed."

The couple - who have Prince Archie, five, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet together - previously explained that the charity's name was inspired by their eldest.

Meghan said: "Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ‘arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action.

"We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right