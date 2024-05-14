Ryan Seacrest has hinted that Jelly Roll could replace Katy Perry on 'American Idol'.

The 49-year-old presenter has hosted the singing competition since its inception in 2002 and following the news that 'Roar' hitmaker Katy, 39, is leaving the judging panel after seven seasons, he has hinted that country music star Jelly Roll, also 39, could be about to step up to the job.

He told E! News: "You cannot take your eyes off Jelly Roll. You cannot take your ears off of that voice. He is so charming, he's a force in music, and he really brought the best out of the contestants."

But when the former 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' star remained tight-lipped about whether the 'Save Me' hitmaker - whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord - will actually become a part of the show, as he simply shrugged.

He said: "Maybe, maybe not..."

But Katy is also confident that Jelly Roll should be the one to take her place on the show, and previously admitted that she was hooked on anything that the CMA Award winner said to her.

She said: "He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything!"

Jelly Roll was pleased with Katy's comments about her and was quick to praise the 'I Kissed A Girl' hitmaker in return.

He said: "I love you, Katy Perry. Find you a friend that talks about you like Katy Perry talks about me in the media. Thank you, Katy Perry. I love you to death.

"She's the same person privately as she is publicly. Because every time I've seen her, she's like, you need to be on 'American Idol'. And the first time somebody asked her it was y'all and she was like, ‘Jelly Roll."

"I'd go clean the A\'merican Idol' toilets if they wanted me to—I'm in!"