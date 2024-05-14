Jennifer Lopez is "super shy" when she is off stage.

The 54-year-old pop superstar has had a long career in Hollywood that has lasted almost 30 years but revealed that she actually gets "super closed off" when the cameras are off and worries that people may think she is "standoffish" even though that is not the case.

She told US TV show 'Extra': "I know people think that’s a crazy thing to say. I get super closed off… super friendly but also super shy. I think people read it like, ‘Oh, she’s like maybe standoffish or something like that,’ but it’s not that.”

The 'Waiting for Tonight' hitmaker is now starring in the title role of 'Atlas' on Netflix - which follows a data analyst as she joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past - and admitted that she she is in fact "worried" about the sudden rise of AI in real life as she discussed shooting some of the more intense scenes in the movie.

She said: "I am. I’m worried about that. I think it’s a scary thing and we have to kind of be careful about it and really think about where it’s going.

"I thought it would be me, by myself, do the takes, be so fast, don’t have to worry about anybody else not remembering their lines… First day, you’re falling through the planets. It’s all going crazy. Now, your leg’s broke… It was so high-intensity every day, and without having another actor kind of to give you half the energy, it’s just all you. I was exhausted. I would leave the ‘Atlas’ set limping."