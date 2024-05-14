David and Victoria Beckham got emotional as they reflected on how they had managed to "get through the last 27 years" together.

The couple - who have children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12 - tied the knot in 1999, a couple of years after they met, and former England footballer David has told how he and his wife got teary when watching their Netflix documentary 'Beckham' back.

Speaking on the 'Smartless' podcast, he said: "That's one of the things we both, me and Victoria, probably both get emotional about, and after watching the documentary after everything was over and we watched it finally, that's the one thing that we looked at each other and was like, 'I don't know how we got through the last 27 years, but we did and we have an amazing family, amazing business and we're happy.' "

David admitted he and Victoria have experienced "ups and downs" since they met in their early 20s, but they overcame "difficult times" by feeding off one another.

He added: "When you're with someone for that amount of time, of course you have your ups and downs, everybody knows that and at the end of the day we were lucky because we had each other at those moments.

"You know, she was a Spice Girl, I was playing for Manchester United, and even when we were going through the difficult times, we actually had each other to feed off and that was the best part.

"Obviously we were 21 and 22 when we met. We got married when we was 23 and 24 and we had our first son when I was 23, so as soon as we had our first son, Brooklyn, that also added another layer to the family and our responsibilities then were to our son."

Last month, David told Victoria their children are her "biggest success", in a tribute to mark her 50th birthday.

In the post on Instagram, he wrote: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife … As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved and what you have built, Posh Spice, business woman and of course marrying an England captain.

"But your biggest success are your children, you guide them, love them and teach them … They love you beyond words , we all love you so much. Have a special day you deserve it all. (sic)"

David then went on to joke: "50 and fit. I AM BEING HONEST" (sic)"