'Eurovision Song Contest' bosses have vowed to review the music event after some delegations "didn’t respect the spirit of the rules".

Nemo won Eurovision for Switzerland on Saturday night (11.05.24), but this year's event was steeped in controversy, after some protested Israel's involvement in the competition - amid the country's conflict with Hamas in Gaza - and Netherlands artist Joost Klein was disqualified from competing in the Grand Final due to a backstage incident.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) have now told they will carry out a full investigation into the contest, which was held in Sweden after the nation's victory last year.

An EBU statement to the Daily Mirror newspaper read: "We regret that some delegations at the 'Eurovision Song Contest' in Malmö didn’t respect the spirit of the rules and the competition both onsite and during their broadcasts.

"We spoke to a number of delegations during the event regarding various issues that were brought to our attention.

"The EBU’s governing bodies will, together with the heads of delegations, review the events surrounding the ESC in Malmö to move forward in a positive way and to ensure the values of the event are respected by everyone.

"Individual cases will be discussed by the event’s governing body, the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group made up of representatives from participating broadcasters, at its next meeting."

Following the contest - which is the world's biggest live music event - Ireland's act Bambie Thug hit out at the EBU.

Bambie, who was forced to remove the words "freedom for Palestine" and "ceasefire" from their costume before the Grand Final, said in a now-deleted TikTok: "I just want to say, we are what the Eurovision is. The EBU is not what the Eurovision is.

"The thing that makes this is the contestants, the community behind it, the love and the power and the support of all of us is what is making change."

Israel, who were represented by Eden Golan, were also forced to make changes to their song's lyrics, and the title was changed to 'Hurricane'.

The 20-year-old singer was also booed during the Grand Final.

What's more, Netherlands act Joost was disqualified after an allegation of intimidation was made to the police by a female member of production crew following a rehearsal.

Dutch broadcaster Avrotros, which sends acts to Eurovision, slammed the disqualification as "disproportionate".

They said in a statement: "Against clearly made agreements, Joost was filmed when he had just gotten off stage and had to rush to the greenroom.

"At that moment, Joost repeatedly indicated that he did not want to be filmed. This wasn't respected.

"This led to a threatening movement from Joost towards the camera. Joost did not touch the camerawoman."

The EBU said in a statement: "While the legal process takes its course, it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the contest."