Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have sent their “deepest gratitude” to the people of Nigeria after their visit to the West African country – amid a charity scandal at home.

The 39-year-old royal and his former 'Suits' actress wife, 42, have yet to address the Archewell Foundation being listed as “delinquent” over unpaid fees and rendered unable to raise funds.

However, they have since released a statement about their three-day tour of Nigeria.

A news update on their official website read: "The Duke and Duchess would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the event organizers, military officials and the whole Nigerian community for their tremendous hospitality and the first of many memorable trips."

The couple relinquished their royal duties in 2020 to move to Los Angeles to lead an independent life, and subsequently set up the Archewell Foundation, but now, it could face fines or suspension from the Department of Justice over unpaid fees.

A document from the Attorney General of California Rob Bonta, submitted on behalf of the Registry of Charities and Fundraisers to the Archewell Foundation, and dated May 3, listed the charity as "delinquent" for failing to submit “required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees."

The document, obtained by PEOPLE, read: "An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds," the letter outlines. "The organization may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry. Once you submit the delinquent record(s), you will be notified of the amount of any late fees that are owed."

The couple - who have Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, two, together - previously explained that the charity's name was inspired by their eldest.

Meghan said: "Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ‘arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action.

"We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."