Chrissy Teigen injured her neck "trying to be an acrobat" at home.

The 38-year-old model hurt herself before the Met Gala last week and revealed she had been wearing a brace after an accident at home, and now her husband John Legend has given more details on the painful incident.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "She hurt her neck trying to be, like, an acrobat - which she's not. Sometimes she's daring and she'll try things."

The 45-year-old singer - who revealed his wife is "much better now" - admitted Chrissy may have been inspired by their eight-year-old daughter Luna.

He added: "I think may have been watching Luna too much.

"[Luna has] been doing like real gymnastics. But [Chrissy] got in her head that she could try this and it was not a good idea."

Taking to Instagram with her neck brace at the time, Chrissy admitted she "tried to do a headstand" which went wrong.

It wasn't the best day for the 'Cravings' author, who had been hoping to go to see the doctor before her accident but she wasn't able to attend due to something she ate.

She explained on her Instagram Story: "I couldn't take my blood test because I had eaten bacon wrapped dates. My doctor has had it with me."

John and Chrissy also have kids Miles, five, Esti, 16 months, and 10-month-old Wren together.

Their two eldest kids recently joined their dad on the set of 'The Voice' to see a live episode in person, and they "loved" seeing how things worked.

Speaking before this week's live episode of the talent show, he added to ET: "Oh they loved it! They really had a blast. They wanted to come today but Luna was sick and didn't go to school.

"And I'm like, 'You're not coming to The Voice if you didn't go to school.' But yeah, we'll probably bring her back next Monday."

While Chrissy couldn't match their daughter's gymnastic skills, he thinks Luna could hold her own on the red carpet.

He quipped: "You know, she's pretty with it. She could probably handle some interviews."