Kelly Clarkson has admitted she did take a weight-loss drug - but it wasn't Ozempic.

The 'Because of You' hitmaker was interviewing Whoopi Goldberg, who used the diabetes drug Mounjaro to shed the pounds, when she confessed, she was helped by another drug that helps to break down sugar because her "body doesn't do it right".

She told the 'Ghost' actress, 68, on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show': "Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too.

"Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, it's not - it's something else.

"My doctor chased me for like two years,' she said. 'And I was like, "No, I'm afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems, I was afraid."

The 'Breakaway' hitmaker admitted at her heaviest, which she claims was 203 pounds, she never saw herself as bigger for quite some time until one day she suddenly didn't recognise herself.

Kelly said: "Seeing yourself, I didn't see it ... all of a sudden, I was like "Who the f*** is that?"'

She added: "It's a weird thing ... I never saw that, I was never insecure about it - I just did not see that."

The 42-year-old singer admitted she thought she looked like she was "about to die of a heart attack" before she underwent her transformation, which saw her lose a reported 60 pounds.

Whoopi said she herself ballooned to 300 pounds before she decided to do something about it.

Kelly told her: "You look wonderful, and I hope you feel wonderful."

The latter lost weight after being told she was pre-diabetic.

Kelly was forced to explain her weight loss after it was rumoured she used Ozempic, however, she denied this to be the case, and revealed the health warning from her doctor was behind the shred.

She previously said on her eponymous-titled talk show: "I was told I was pre-diabetic. That was literally what happened. I wasn’t shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight, so I wasn’t shocked.

“But they were like, ‘You’re pre-diabetic. You’re right on the borderline.'

“I was like, ‘But I’m not there yet.’ And then I waited two years and then did, however, move into the — I was like, ‘OK, I’ll do something about it.'”

The 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker - who has River Rose, nine, and Remington, seven, with her ex-spouse Brandon Blackstock - followed Dr. Steven R. Gundry’s famous 'Plant Paradox Diet'.

She shared to People recently: “I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor.

“And 90 per cent of the time, I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway.

“I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

The TV star - who previously admitted to having suicidal thoughts when she was skinny - relocated to New York following her split from ex-husband Brandon, and she says walking the city is "quite the workout".

On her other wellness activities, she added: “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now.

“And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”