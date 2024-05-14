Sarah Paulson has blasted an actress who sent six pages of unsolicited notes after watching her in a play.

The 'American Horror Story' star has reflected on an "outrageous" experience when Broadway veteran Trish Hawkins allegedly critising her turn in 'Talley's Folly', having originated the role of Sally Talley.

Appearing on the 'Smartless' podcast, Sarah claimed: "The last time I was on stage, I did a play called ‘Talley’s Folly’ at the Roundabout, and the actress — and I’m going to say this, and I’m not going to ask you to cut this out, because I don’t care — this actress came to the play.

"Her name is Trish Hawkins — Hi, Trish! Hi, Trisha! Trish Hawkins came to the play — am I going to get sued? I don’t care, because I think this is outrageous.

"She came to the play, proceeded to say — she looked at me up and down and then she went, ‘Your dress is yellow. Mine was pink.’ And I thought, ‘What?’ ”

While Trish originated the role in the 1979 off-Broadway run and its first Broadway stint the following year, Sarah took over the same character in 2013.

Sarah's mother brought Trish to watch the play after meeting her in "some kind of writing group".

She continued: "Cut to two days later, I got an email that was six pages long of notes and a communication to me about what she had done when she had done the play, what she recommended I do. “It was outrageous. It was really outrageous. Trish Hawkins, I have not forgotten it, and I hope to see you never.”

She still has the notes, although she never actually told her mother about the awkward incident.

She added: "I just put it back in the file of things my mother has done."