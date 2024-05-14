PlayStation have announced Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino will become joint CEOs of the company next month.

After Jim Ryan stepped down as PlayStation Interactive Entertainment's boss in March 2024, CFO Hiroki Totoki assumed the role of chairman of the company. However, it has now been revealed that Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino will be sharing the position of CEO in a couple of weeks' time (01.06.24).

In a statement, Hulst – who will head PlayStation Studio's newly-formed Studio Business Group -said: "I am thrilled to lead the studio business group and continue to build on our success with PlayStation 5, while preparing for the future.

"The video game industry is one of the largest entertainment industries in the world and has been built on the marriage of content and technology, and I look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of play and entertainment."

As for Nishino, he will become the CEO of the Platform Business Group within PlayStation, and will oversee console hardware, accessories, the PlayStation Network and relations with both AAA studios and indie developers.

He said: "We will continue to connect players and creators through world-class products, services, and technology.

"We always strive to grow our community even bigger with innovation in every area at Sony Interactive Entertainment.

"I am honored to be appointed such an important role alongside Hermen. By working more closely together, we will be positioned to build incredible experiences for an ever-expanding audience now and in the future."

Hulst and Nishino will report directly to Sony Interactive Entertainment's chairman Hiroki Totoki, who will also serve as the Sony Group Corporation's, president, COO and CFO.

He said: "Sony Interactive Entertainment is a dynamic and growing business that delivers incredible entertainment experiences through the connection of content and technology.

"These two leaders will have clear responsibilities and will manage strategic direction to ensure the focus remains on deepening engagement with existing PlayStation users and expanding experiences to new audiences."