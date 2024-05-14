Former 'Helldivers 2' writer Russ Nickel admitted he felt partially responsible for the players' response to Sony's PSN (PlayStation Network) policy.

After the Japanese gaming juggernaut announced they were planning to force all Steam PC users of the team-up-shooter to link their game to a PSN account, players banded together and flooded the game with negative reviews to express their fury with the policy.

Now, the former writer has revealed he was blown away by the community's response to the PSN fiasco, and admitted he felt somewhat responsible for the players' reaction due to the title's themes of comradery and teamwork.

Speaking to Inverse, he said: "Just the last couple of days have been one of the most exciting parts of the experience for me.

"The whole community came together to say, 'There are players in other countries who aren't going to be able to play the game. We're all going to stand up for each other and be this united front.'

"It's just like, 'Oh, we trained them to fight together. And then they fought together.' They were standing up for something good, which was their fellow players."

Following Sony's decision to reverse their PSN policy, Johan Pilestedt, the CEO of Arrowhead Studios – the company who developed the game –admitted he was impressed by the community's response.

Taking to X, he wrote: "Firstly, I am impressed by the willpower of the 'Helldivers 2' community and your ability to collaborate.

"Secondly I want to thank our partners and friends at PlayStation for quickly and effectively making the decision to leave PSN linking optional. We together want to set a new standard for what a live game is and how developers and community can support each other to create the best game experiences."