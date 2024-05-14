Amazon will open its first online store in Ireland in 2025.

The tech giant wants to " enhance the retail experience for new and existing customers" in Ireland and has promised that the new opening will provide "great opportunities" for businesses and customers alike when it launches next year.

John Boumphrey, Ireland and UK Country Manager at Amazon, said: "The launch of Amazon.ie will be great news for Irish customers and we’re looking forward to opening its virtual doors in 2025.

"This underscores our continued commitment to Ireland, and will bring a wide selection of great value products with fast delivery to Irish customers, as well as provide great opportunities for small and medium-sized Irish businesses to reach a bigger audience at home and abroad."

Amazon employs around 6,500 people in Cork, Dublin, and Drogheda in a range of roles including data engineers, operations management, and finance –supporting an additional 9,000 jobs in the wider Irish economy

Darragh Kelly, Ireland General Manager for Customer Fulfilment at Amazon said: “We already serve customers across Ireland, support more than 1,000 local businesses who sell on Amazon, and are a significant employer in Ireland. Our teams across the country are so excited about this next chapter in our story here, and are looking forward to delivering for our customers through our new Irish store in 2025.”