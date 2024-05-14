The action thriller 'Bloodline' is seeking worldwide distribution at the Cannes Film Festival.

The movie has been co-directed by Jojo George and the production company Temple Capital Partners and is set to premiere at Cannes on Wednesday (15.05.24) as a global distribution deal is sought.

The Bashford Twins are co-producing the picture – which has been predominantly filmed in Kerala, India, and promises to captivate audiences with its gripping storylines.

The pair have familial ties to India and are culturally sensitive to Britain's Colonial past in the country.

'Bloodline' centres on the journey made by Bella (Adrianna Edwards), a determined character who is on a quest to rescue her sister Alice, who has been lured into the forests of modern India by an Ancient curse.

During a film that unfolds through adrenaline-pumping chases, sword fights and martial arts showdowns, Bella discovers her connection to an ancient bloodline, hidden treasure and a centuries-old curse.

She narrates her story in the form of flashbacks to her therapist Dr. Harris (Suanne Braun) in present-day USA.

The UK casting was led by Carolyn McLeod to ensure a diverse and dynamic ensemble led by 'The Princess Switch Trilogy' actress Braun and rising star Edwards.

Martial artist Abbas Alizada – dubbed the Afghan Bruce Lee for his striking resemblance to the late star – rounds out the cast with actor-director George and Hannah Minnock as the doomed Alice.

The Bashford Twins said: "As filmmakers with familial ties to India, the chance to produce a movie there has been an ambition for us and working with Temple Capital Partners felt like a perfect it.

"Witnessing the breathtaking fight sequences orchestrated by seasoned stunt coordinator Mafia Sasi was incredible bringing back memories of watching Bruce Lee films with our dad."

Temple Capital Partners added: "We're delighted to have been able to support Jojo George in realising this dynamic story and showcase the diverse talent and rich cultural tapestry of the region.

"We have taken a hands-on role in producing, directing, and rewriting the script for a Western audience. As the sole finance house for the entire project, we have been involved directly in every decision throughout the post-production and were keen to bring out the high-quality work undertaken in India, through working with The Bashford Twins to finalise post-production."