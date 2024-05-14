King Charles started sitting for his new official portrait when he was still Prince of Wales.

The monarch, 75, unveiled the work by artist Jonathan Yeo on Tuesday (14.05.24), with the painting marking the first official portrait of Charles since his coronation on 6 May 2023 alongside his 76-year-old wife Queen Camilla.

Jonathan, 53, said about his sittings with the king – who is currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer: “It was a privilege and pleasure to have been commissioned by The Drapers’ Company to paint this portrait of His Majesty The King, the first to be unveiled since his Coronation.

“When I started this project, His Majesty The King was still His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, and much like the butterfly I’ve painted hovering over his shoulder, this portrait has evolved as the subject's role in our public life has transformed.

“I do my best to capture the life experiences etched into any individual sitter's face.

“In this case, my aim was also to make reference to the traditions of Royal portraiture but in a way that reflects a 21st Century Monarchy and, above all else, to communicate the subject’s deep humanity.

“I’m unimaginably grateful for the opportunity to capture such an extraordinary and unique person, especially at the historic moment of becoming King."

Jonathan is also renowned for his portraits of Tony Blair, Paris Hilton and Cara Delevingne.

He was commissioned in 2020 to celebrate the then-Prince of Wales’ 50 years as a member of The Drapers’ Company in 2022.

The portrait – a canvas measuring 8 1/2 by 6 1/2 feet framed – was unveiled at Buckingham Palace and shows Charles wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards, of which he was made Regimental Colonel in 1975.

Jonathan’s four sittings with the king started at Highgrove, and later at Clarence House, with the last sitting for the painting taking place in November 2023.

Yeo also worked from drawings and photography he took of Charles, and the work will go on public display for a month at the Philip Mould Gallery in London, from 16 May to 14th June.

The artwork is also expected to be displayed at Drapers’ Hall from the end of August.