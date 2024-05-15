Kelly Osbourne hid at her parents’ mansion for the nine months of her pregnancy as she was so stressed about facing trolling over her baby body.

The 38-year-old, who had her son Sidney, now 15 months, with her Slipknot DJ partner Sid Wilson, 47, became a recluse with her mum Sharon Osbourne, 71, and Ozzy Osbourne, 75, as she was terrified of being mocked for putting on weight while carrying her boy.

She told People: “I gained 100lbs. Long story short, I saw what (trolls) did to Jessica Simpson (during her pregnancy) and I thought it was disgusting.

“I was so frightened that would happen to me too that I hid. I just didn’t want pictures out there. I didn’t want to face it, and have people be like, ‘Oh she’s a moose!’

“So I just cut the problem out.”

Kelly also revealed about the health struggles she suffered while pregnant: “I had gestational diabetes, so I couldn’t even eat what I wanted to.

“My partner Sid was on tour, so I just moved back in with my parents and hung out with my dad and we did everything together.

“We played Jenga, we played cards, we had like 20 different TV shows we were watching at once.

“He would go on my diet and I’d go on his diet, and then we’d work out in the pool together, because his physical therapy was similar to what I was supposed to be doing.

“We had the best time together.”

Sharon also said after Sidney was born she immediately went to work to lose her baby weight.

She added: “I was in danger of getting real diabetes, so I stuck with the same diet I was on before – no sugar, no carbohydrates, lean proteins, lots of vegetables for fibre, and then the little things like don’t eat the bread basket, cut out the soda.

“I was not gentle on myself. It’s something I'd be mad at myself for. I didn't need to hide.”

Kelly also said she wants more kids despite the stress of carrying Sid, adding: “I want as many as I can squeeze out before it’s too late.

“But next time I think I’ll be braver, and not hide out for the entire nine months.”