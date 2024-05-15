Francis Ford Coppola is being defended against claims he tried to kiss topless female extras while on the set of his upcoming sci-fi epic.

The ‘Apocalypse Now’ director, 85, is the subject of the allegations after The Guardian newspaper published accusations on Tuesday (14.05.24) from sources who said he pulled women to sit on his lap and tried to smooch a string of topless or scantily clad female extras while filming a nightclub scene for ‘Megalopolis’.

But the movie’s executive co-producer Darren Demetre told The Guardian in the same report: “I was never aware of any complaints of harassment or ill behaviour during the course of the project.

“I have known and worked with Francis and his family for over 35 years.

“As one of the first assistant directors and an executive producer on his new epic, ‘Megalopolis’, I helped oversee and advise the production and ran the second unit.

“Francis successfully produced and directed an enormous independent film, making all the difficult decisions to ensure it was delivered on time and on budget, while remaining true to his creative vision.

“There were two days when we shot a celebratory Studio 54-esque club scene where Francis walked around the set to establish the spirit of the scene by giving kind hugs and kisses on the cheek to the cast and background players.

“It was his way to help inspire and establish the club atmosphere, which was so important to the film.

“I was never aware of any complaints of harassment or ill behaviour during the course of the project.”

The Guardian’s report also contained allegations Francis smoked marijuana on set, was “unpleasant”, had no plan for filming which apparently left his team tearing out their hair – and demonstrated “old school” behaviour throughout the shoot.

Francis’ ‘Megalopolis’ will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday (17.05.24) and he’s been planning it for 40 years.

The director first began writing the project in 1983, and sold a portion of his wine empire in 2021 to self-fund the $120 million project.

Its first trailer was released on Monday, showing Adam Driver, 40, featuring as an idealistic architect trying to rebuild a city while up against Giancarlo Esposito, 66, as a pragmatic mayor.

The cast also includes Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Jason Schwartzman, Laurence Fishburne, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D B Sweeney and Dustin Hoffman.