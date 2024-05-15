Tom Brady regrets agreeing to his Netflix roast as his children were “affected” by its gags.

The retired NFL player, 46, was targeted with a string of close-to-the-knuckle jokes during the live special on 5 May at the Kia Forum, California, about his divorce from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, 43, with whom he has children Benjamin, 14, and 11-year-old Vivian.

Tom, who had his split from Gisele finalised on 28 October, 2022, before she moved on with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, 34, has now told ‘The Pivot’ podcast: “I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way that affected my kids.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion – who also has son Jack, 16, with his 53-year-old actress ex Bridget Moynahan – added he didn’t think his decision to be a part of ‘The Roast of Tom Brady’ through properly.

He said: “It’s the hardest part about like, the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realise, ‘I wouldn’t do that again,’ because of the way that affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world.

“So it makes you in some ways a better parent going through it because sometimes you’re naive you don’t know or you get a little like, ‘Oh s***!’”

Tom also said he learned a “good lesson” due to the quips that were made about his family.

He added: “You don’t see the full picture all of the time. It’s a good lesson for me as a parent. I’m going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it.

“At the same time, I’m happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun.”

Page Six has reported Gisele was left “deeply disappointed” by the gags about her and her failed marriage at Tom’s roast.

A source told the outlet just after the event aired: “As always, (Gisele’s) priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted.

“This past week, Gisele has been tirelessly dedicated to aiding those in need in her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which is grappling with the worst flooding in its history.

“She was concerned about family affected by the devastating floods, so to hear her life being joked about was very disappointing.”