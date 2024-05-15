Pink wants her eldest child, Willow Sage, to become a Broadway star - but she also wants to be a trauma doctor.

After the mother-and-daughter duo teamed up on the song 'Cover Me In Sunshine' in 2021, and performed it at her concerts, at the pop star's shows this summer, they will be performing the uplifting anthem again, as well as another secret musical number.

The 43-year-old singer told PEOPLE: "We're learning a new song together, which is exciting.

“She's not totally on board yet. She's very into musical theatre. I'm trying to get her to spread her wings a little bit.”

Although Willow, 12, would love to do theatre and make singing and dancing her job like her mom, she has been inspired by medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy' and her dream career is in critical care.

Pink said: “I want her to go do the damn thing.

“She's got a voice, man. She's a little bird.

“She wants to do Broadway and then be a trauma surgeon.”

“Yeah, she's rad."

Pink has given her daughter some real-life experience as a working performer, paying her - at least - minimum wage when she appears onstage with her.

The 'So What' hitmaker - who also has son Jameson Moon, seven, with motorcycle racer husband Carey Hart, 48 - said: “She's very happy with that and she works her butt off."

Ahead of Pink's 'Trustfall' tour, she revealed was trying to teach Willow the art of negotiation so she's never shortchanged.

She told the 'Today' show: "Willow has a job on tour.

"We just had to go over minimum wage, and it's different state to state.

"I said it's about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over. She goes, 'I'll take $20, it's easier to do the math.' I'm like, 'That's not how you negotiate for yourself.'

"I'm like, 'You'll take $25 so it's easier math.'"