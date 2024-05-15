Britney Spears is said to have banked $40 million last year.

The 42-year-old pop idol saw her earnings boosted from sales of her tell-all memoir, 'The Woman in Me', her duet with Sir Elton John, 'Hold Me Closer', as well as her popular fragrances and royalties from her music.

An insider told Us Weekly: “She has earned $40 million this year.

“There is no issue with money.”

Unfortunately, it comes at a time when the not so 'Lucky' singer is being ordered to pay her dad $2 million in legal bills.

The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker was released from her conservatorship – established in 2008 by her 71-year-old father Jamie to control Britney’s financial, professional, personal, and medical affairs – in 2021, and has been battling him over court fees ever since.

Terms of the settlement over the dispute between the ‘Scream and Shout’ hitmaker and Jamie weren’t disclosed in statements their attorneys distributed to media last month – but TMZ reported she was left “furious” after being ordered to pay her dad millions.

Britney was snapped by a photography agency a day before news broke of the court deal in a passenger seat of a Mercedes SUV in the San Fernando Valley with her rumoured ex and felon Paul Richard Soliz.

Paul, 37, was sitting in front of the steering wheel, and was slouched down – before photographers captured her kicking up her heels onto the dashboard and cracking the windshield on her side.

In February, Britney shut down talk she was dating Paul in an Instagram video in which she said she was a “hopeless romantic understanding that being single is awesome”.

An insider told DailyMail.com in September that while Britney and Paul aren’t dating, they had a “short fling”.

Since then, Britney has faced reports she was involved in a bust-up with Paul on the night she injured her foot after she was pictured barefoot and dressed only in her underwear coming out of the Chateau Marmont and being tended to by medics.

But she later insisted she hurt herself in a fall.

Britney shared a video of her swollen ankle on Instagram and explained: "I really twisted my ankle last night like an idiot - just to show proof. It’s so bad ... Idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room of the Chateau and I fell - embarrassed myself - and that’s it. "Paramedics came to my door immediately. Of course, caused this huge scene, which was so unnecessary and all I needed was ice.

"It is actually pretty bad but [stuff] happens (sic)."

In a subsequent post, Britney - who famously shaved her own head amid a breakdown in 2007 - denied claims she was having a breakdown when she was caught on camera outside in a state of undress.

She explained: "I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed !!! Either way, some s*** actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery … fingers crossed, hopefully not but I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there !!!

"I was in my pyjamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot !!! No breakdown !!!

"I’m a grown a** woman who is actually very naive in most situations !!! I am simply embarrassed they got me in my damn pyjamas !!! I don’t feel loved … I feel mistreated !!! With that said, I’m going to treat myself this week !!! (sic)"