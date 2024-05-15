Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is "really happy".

The 42-year-old former actress and her husband Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and they are "doing great" in their new life in California with children Prince Archie, five, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet.

Meghan told People magazine: "We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy."

The couple recently underwent a three-day tour of Nigeria and Meghan found it poignant to be in the country and learning more about her heritage after a genealogy test previously revealed she is 43% Nigerian as she will be able to share her knowledge "with [her] children".

She added: “That’s such a special thing as a mother to know you can do.”

The duchess hopes she can be a role model for the young women and girls she met on the tour.

She said: "I always reflect back on myself as a young girl and the type of inspiration that I wanted to see in other women. I hope in some small way I can be a part of that for a lot of these young girls especially.

"I saw myself in them. I see the potential in all of these young girls — and, by the way, in these young boys as well.

"It’s what we see in our own children — to give them that promise and excitement for their futures."

A significant part of the trip was to highlight the Invictus Games - a competition founded by Harry for wounded and injured veterans - and the Duke of Sussex paid an emotional visit to a military hospital.

He said: "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this...

"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy."