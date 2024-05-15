Anya Taylor-Joy was "thrilled" with her action scenes in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'.

The 28-year-old star plays the titular character in George Miller's prequel to 'Mad Max: Fury Road' and she spent a large time shooting a 197-shot chase sequence in which she had run, jump and hang, and she relished being "pushed" because of the director's attention to detail.

She told Deadline: “To be fair, I think it’s truthful to the character and I did get into this experience to be pushed. So, I think there’s an element that thrilled me.

“What so impressed me about working with George is that these units are running at the same time and yet nothing is approved without George’s complete fingerprints over all of it.

“I did a lot of work on second unit, on stowaway and it’s exceptional that the level of just how meticulous he is: You could do 20 takes of something and then George will see it and say, ‘Oh, it’s perfect, but I need your helmet one inch higher on your head! It’s that level of detail.”

Anya found the "arduous" shoot could be quite isolating.

She said: “By nature, of how arduous the shooting schedule was, I was very often alone and she’s a character that’s very much in her head and she’s very, very quiet, so it felt everything around me that pushed that sense of isolation."

The 'Queen's Gambit' star knew she needed to "experience" all the emotions her character felt in the movie.

she said: “All characters come to me in a different way.

“Sometimes I feel like ‘Oh, I just experienced something, I can tell the story with a bit of hindsight. I’m still going to feel it, but I’ll have a bit more space in between the character’s emotions and my own.

"With this from the second that I read the script, this is going to be real time, I’m going to have to experience these emotions and that’s the truth that will come out on the real screen."