Sir Anthony Hopkins is set to star in 'The Notebook' director Nick Cassavetes' upcoming flick, ‘Bruno Penguin And The Staten Island Princess’.

The Oscar winner, 86, has been cast as iconic art agent Ben Windsor in the first Hollywood motion picture to shoot in Antarctica, Deadline reports.

The outlet claims Shia LaBeouf, 37, is also in talks for an undisclosed role in the flick.

The script comes from Daniel Barnz and Ned Zeman and is "based on a Vanity Fair article from the latter which tells the true story of adventurous Swiss photographer Bruno Zehnder, a superb artist who spent the last 20 years of his life in Antarctica photographing Emperor penguins. He was obsessed by them – their kindness, the way they lived, their deep levels of affection for one another. Bruno spent his life trying to learn how to communicate with them and over time, the colonies grew to know him and return his fondness. He became so obsessed that he legally changed his name to Bruno Penguin and found great success, both creatively and financially with his photographs.

"Bruno was also involved in an incredible, decades-long romance, mainly long distance, as she did not share his desire to live in the barren cold. He put his romance off for years – always in Antarctica, always chasing penguins. And ultimately, just before moving back home, he got caught in a giant Arctic whiteout and froze to death.

"Before his passing in 1997, his frequent sojourns in Antarctica resulted in photographs that won several awards, including the United Nations Environmental Protection Prize and the British Broadcasting System’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year award. He was also elected a fellow of the Royal Geographical Society in London."

Rick Dugdale, who is co-producing with Dan Petrie, Jr, under the Enderby Entertainment, said: “Antarctica is one of the most breathtaking and challenging places to film in the world.

“We need to take an audience to Antarctica to tell this story – so we chose to do it for real. This movie combines incredible cinematography, the extraordinary story of Bruno Zehnder’s unwavering passion for Emperor penguins, and the enduring romance that shaped his life.”

Cassavetes added: “This movie has so much special meaning for me on many levels. What it means to be an artist, how to balance that life with time spent with loved ones. It explores the importance of adventure, the unbelievable wonder of nature, and the testing of the body’s very limits. And as always, love. Romantic love, brotherly love, the love of things beautiful and interesting, and how money pales in comparison. This movie asks the questions, What’s important to you? Really important? And how much can you love?”

Production is poised to start in November.