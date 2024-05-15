Benny Blanco wants to start a family with Selena Gomez.

The 36-year-old producer has been romancing the 'Only Murders in the Building' star for around a year and he admitted his "next goal" in life is fatherhood because he "loves" being around children.

Asked about having children on SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show', he said: “That’s my next goal, to check the box. I have a ton of god kids; I’ve got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids.”

The host then asked: “You want to have kids with Selena? Have you told her you want to have kids yet?”

Benny replied: “It’s always a topic of conversation to me every day.”

And the cookbook author suggested he is ready to get engaged too.

Asked when he will propose, he said: “I take everything a day at a time and I just know that when I look at her, I just say, ‘I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.’ That’s what I always say to her.”

And when Howard later said he predicted a future marriage for the pair, Benny said: “You and me both.”

Benny also opened up about his first date with 31-year-old Selena, admitting he didn't fully realise the purpose of their meeting.

He said: “When we went out on our first date, I didn’t even know it was a date.

“I remember sitting there and she’s like, ‘Well, I would have worn something different for this date,’ and I was like, ‘What? We’re on a date?’”

Selena confirmed her relationship with Benny in December when a fan confronted her about her social media presence with him amid the speculation.

The follower wrote: "If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your boyfriend lol — it should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans."

She replied: "Not mad. It’s been 6 months."