Zayn Malik got kicked off Tinder.

The 31-year-old singer - who was previously engaged to Perrie Edwards and has three-year-old daughter Khai with former partner Gigi Hadid - tried to find a partner using the dating app but he was accused of "catfishing" and impersonating himself.

He told Nylon magazine of using Tinder: “It’s not been too successful for me, I’ll be honest.

“Everyone accused me of catfishing. They’re like, ‘What are you using Zayn Malik’s pictures for?’ I’ve been kicked off once or twice.”

But the 'What I Am' singer is no longer looking for love as he's been trying to understand himself better as he feels he's always thrown himself into relationships in a bid to be a "grown man" and lead a normal life outside of his fame.

He said: “I’m really content and happy with being single for the first time in my life.

"From 17 to 21, I was in a relationship. I was engaged and [planned to get] married and I didn’t know anything about anything at that point. I thought I did, because I was 21. I was legally allowed to do everything, but I didn’t know s***”.

“From 21 to 27, I was with Gi, and we had a kid, and I didn’t really take much time to get to know myself...

“I lived a very chill life in Bradford. I never really had a girlfriend. My parents were kind of old-school, so I never brought a girlfriend home or anything.

"When I got the chance to do that, I jumped straight in, two feet first, and was like, ‘I'm going to have a girlfriend, and she’s going to live with me. This makes me a grown man.’”

When he does find another partner, Zayn has pledged not to rush things.

He said: “It’s probably wise to take your time before you fully invest in another human being as a lifelong partner."

The former One Direction singer loves spending time with his daughter but is otherwise content in his own company.

He said: “I only have my daughter 50% of the time. I would have her 90% if I could. We go see Disney on Ice or we go see the Nickelodeon theme park. Or we go to the beach. That’s how I get out...

“My mother said when I was young, I would like to sit in the corner and read by myself, play by myself. I enjoy my own space. It’s not something that's abnormal to me.”