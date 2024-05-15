Kirsten Dunst and Daniel Bruhl are to star in 'The Entertainment System Is Down'.

The pair have joined Keanu Reeves in the cast of the movie from the acclaimed director Ruben Ostlund.

The picture is set on a long-haul flight where the entertainment system fails and the passengers have to face the horror of being bored. More stars are being lined up to join the cast of the film, which is due to begin shooting early next year.

Ostlund is thought to have purchased a retired Boeing 747 for the movie and the plane is set to be used full-scale for the shoot in a studio.

The 'Triangle of Sadness' director has been inspired by a social psychological study at Virginia University called 'The Challenge of the Disengaged Mind' – which revealed that participants did not enjoy spending up to 15 minutes in a room with nothing to do but think.

In a twist, those involved were able to give themselves a harmless but painful electric shock at the touch of the button – with one man finding the solitude so difficult that he shocked himself 190 times during the 15-minute period.

Kirsten recently starred in Alex Garland's dystopian movie 'Civil War' and is unsurprised that the subject matter of a second Civil War in the USA caused a stir with audiences.

The 42-year-old star told Variety magazine: "This movie, after you see it, you want to talk about it for a while with people. And I think any movie that does that is incredible.

"The whole movie is open to interpretation. For me, there were things I just accepted that were unexplained. It allows the audience to fill in their own feelings about what they're watching."