Justine Skye admits her eyebrow hairs are "not surviving" as she bleaches them all the time.

The 28-year-old singer-and-actress - who is known for her role as Annika in the hit teen comedy drama 'Grown-ish' as well as her music career - has admitted she is blocking out the fact the bleach isn't doing her hairs any good.

Asked how she keeps up the colour, she told The Cut: "Well, I’m very new to the bleached-eyebrow gang. I’m a Virgo, so I really don’t want to see my roots growing in. Everyone says I can’t bleach my hair and eyebrows every single day. I’m like, 'Are you sure?' And they are sure because my hair is not surviving that well, but I’m going to pretend it is and be delusional for a little bit."

When it comes to fashion, the 'Hard Work' singer is "not afraid to take risks".

Asked what the fashion rule she swears by, she said: "This is so cliché, but don’t be afraid to take risks. You hear it all the time, but once it actually clicks, you’ll be like, You know what? I’m not going to play it safe anymore. Being from New York, I always wanted to wear black and was in that mindset forever because I was scared to get my clothes dirty. But I finally realised I can’t limit myself like that. And now that my hair is blonde, I’m trying to put more thought into what I’m wearing because pretty much everything looks good with the blonde."

Meanwhile, when it comes to her backstage area at her concerts, she must be "locked" away from everyone for a moment of calm.

She explained: "I try to keep my space as Zen as possible. I don’t like to have too many people in my dressing room. I’ve been to a couple of my friends’ shows where the green room is just insane. That’s fine afterwards, but I need to be locked in before a show. I don’t want to be mad at anyone in the room because they disrupted me beforehand, if that makes sense?"