Jamie-Lynn Sigler is "upset" and "annoyed" by "healthy" people taking Ozempic.

The 42-year-old actress - who battled an eating disorder in the 1990s and later became a spokesperson for the National Eating Disorders Association - is frustrated by the trend for people to use the type 2 diabetes drug as an aid to losing weight because she thinks many who do don't need it.

Speaking on her 'MeSsy' podcast, she said: “I’m annoyed at myself that I’m admitting this and I’d like to get to the bottom of why I’m a little triggered about all the Ozempic stuff.

“It’s upsetting me. I wish I didn’t care.

"It felt like we were on this road to solidifying body positivity, and every shape and size and colour, and everyone’s looking the same now...

“I have also seen friends of mine, who were beautiful and healthy and perfect, abusing it, and it’s upsetting me."

But the former 'Sopranos' star noted she has seen friends who have genuinely benefitted from using the drug, having watched them "struggle with their weight for a very, very, very long time."

She added: "I’ve seen it give them a lot and I am so happy for them.”

Jamie-Lynn's podcast co-host, Christina Applegate, agreed with her friend.

She said: “People are, you know, fading away."

She then jokingly added: “For women out there listening, the thinner your face is, the older you look, okay? Not that looking old is bad!…Aging gracefully is beautiful.”

Christina previously admitted she gained 45lbs after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, and she is still struggling with the changes to her body.

She said: "I don't look in mirrors. I have writing all over my mirrors in my bathroom so that I don't look in them...Because I will like fall on the ground and cry. That's how I feel now."

But the 52-year-old star doesn't have unrealistic expectations about her shape.

She said: "I don't need to be thin.

"I'm not working. I have a closet full of clothes that I can't wear, and I have no money coming in. I don't want to spend money on new clothes. I would just like to wear the ones that I already own."