The documentary 'God Versus Aliens' is to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and reveal the Vatican's secrets about UFOs.

The award-winning filmmaker Mark Christopher Lee says that the Vatican publishing new guidance on apparitions means that the full disclosure about the UFO phenomena is getting closer.

He said: "The Vatican has been studying UFOs for decades and even has its own Cardinal appointed to deal with first contact. From my research I believe that this new guidance on apparitions is proof that they know that UFOs are more than just physical crafts from other worlds and that they have a paranormal side to them."

The film is premiering at Cannes this week and analyses the role that the Vatican has played in keeping the truth about UFOs hidden from the public and suggests they believe – along with members of the US and UK governments – that the spacecrafts are demonic in origin.

Lee added: "I have spoken to some UFO researchers who actually believe that the Vatican are collaborating in the cover up with the US military. The fact is the truth may be too scary for it to be revealed which is why we are not seeing full UFO disclosure.

"We could handle the fact that there is Alien life on other planets, but could we handle life from other dimensions or realms of existence?"

The film also studies the role that AI will play in the hunt for extraterrestrial life and features a contribution from Harvard Professor Avi Loeb, who controversially claims that Alien AI will bypass humanity completely and form a bond with artificial intelligence on Earth.

'God Versus Aliens' will be out this summer on all platforms.