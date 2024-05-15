Sophie Turner "didn't know if she was going to make it" during the fallout to her split from Joe Jonas.

The 28-year-old actress and the 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer announced their divorce in September 2023, which sparked plenty of speculation around their relationship and breakup.

She told British Vogue magazine: “There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it. I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’

"I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself. And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, she reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for.

“Once anyone says to me, ‘Do it for your kids,’ I’m doing it. I wouldn’t do it for myself, but I’ll find the strength for them.”

Sophie - who has daughters Willa, four, and 10-month-old Delphine with her ex - was rocked by claims she had been partying too much.

She added: "It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother – mom guilt is so real.

"I just kept having to say to myself, 'None of this is true. You are a good mom and you’ve never been a partier.' "

The 'Game of Thrones' star also reflected on her mental health struggles, having previously suffered with "depression, anxiety and bulimia".

She said: "I’m not very good at processing my emotions. I lock them away and then they’ll bubble up in years to come in some form of depression or anxiety."

She admitted that life in the spotlight as "a goung girl" meant she was particularly harsh on herself, but she is grateful for her fans and loved ones rallying around her.

She explained: "If something like this had happened to me 10 years ago I don’t think I would have had the same support. I just feel very lucky to be alive in a time when people are open-minded."

Sophie - an advocate of therapy and medication - also revealed she hasn't had to take any of her medication for mental health issues since moving back to the UK.

She pondered: "[That] is great and also surprising, because I anticipated that I’d need to – now perhaps more than ever...

"There’s something about a community and a support system that I’ve never realised is so important up until now.

"And I think the reason I was on medication for so long is because I didn’t have those people with me. Now that I’m back home, I’m actually the happiest I’ve been in a really long time."