Kate Hudson has never wanted to stick "to the status quo" in any area of her life.

The 45-year-old actress and singer has returned to her "first love" of music with her upcoming debut album 'Glorious' - which will be released on Friday (17.05.24) - after an epiphany during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Speaking to People magazine, she recalled: "I was like, ‘If I don’t do this, it’ll be a great regret'. Sticking to status quo is not how I’ve ever lived my life.

"I’ve always been fearless in the decisions I’ve made, whether it is in relationships or in career, but this was the one thing that I was so afraid of.

"It’s like I switched something in my brain, and I was like, ‘I’m just going to do it.' "

She started writing the record after filming finished on 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' in 2021, and "the process has taken a long time".

However, it's been worth it to finally realise her dream as a musician after her acting career took over.

Kate got her first big break in 2000 as band groupie Penny Lane in filmmaker Cameron Crowe's drama 'Almost Famous', but three years later she became a bona fide movie star with her role in 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days'.

Reflecting on that period, she sad: "I became really sort of successful young.

"So going and making a record or pursuing music took a very far back seat to what was happening in my career at the time.

"But I never lost sight of what I love.”

Kate - who has children Ryder, 20, Bingham, 12, and five-year-old Rani - has penned music about her life experiences, from being a mother to growing up around Hollywood with her mother Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell.

She explained: “I was like, ‘This is just a life well-loved'.

“Through all of the highs and the lows, then all the stuff that comes with what it is to love a partner, your friends, your children... What a glorious thing to have so much love.”