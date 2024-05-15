Victoria Justice felt as if she was "treated unfairly" at Nickelodeon.

The 31-year-old actress was a regular on Nickelodeon in the mid-to-late 2000s and after watching 'Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV' - in which a slew of other former child actors who starred on the network alleged instances of abuse and a toxic working environment at the hands of producer Dan Schneider - has recalled that the creator always "a very large ego" on set.

She told Marie Claire: "Something that was very evident in the documentary is that Dan had a very large ego, and sometimes that ego clouded his better judgment and affected the way he treated people, and there were times I felt like I was being treated unfairly."

The 'California King' star - who first joined Nickelodeon in 2005 when she was cast in 'Zoey 101' opposite Jamie Lynn Spears and later landed her own series in the form of 'Victorious' opposite Ariana Grande - admitted that she "definitely" deserves an apology from Dan, but admitted she has a "complex relationship" with him because he set the ball rolling on her career in the first place all those years ago.

She said: "I would say I'm definitely one of the people on that list [who deserve an apology]. I'm not condoning any of his behaviour.

"At the end of the day, my relationship with Dan is a very complex one: I met him when I was 12 years old, and he's the person that gave me this big break.

"He completely changed my life. Most likely I wouldn't be here where I am today if it weren't for him, and for him seeing something in me. For that I will always be grateful.

Dan was a mainstay at Nickelodeon during the late 1990s and into the 2000s, having created shows like 'The Amanda Show' for Amanda Bynes and 'iCarly' for Miranda Cosgrove but in the docuseries, he was accused of unfair treatment and inappropriate behaviour by colleagues and later said he was "truly sorry" for anyone who felt that they had not had a "positive experience" in working with him.

Victoria believes that Dan is aware that he "did a lot of things wrong" and would probably turn back the clock if he could.

She said: "After watching his apology, I think he recognizes that he did a lot of things wrong, and I think if he could step back into a time machine, he would do a lot of things differently."