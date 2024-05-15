Luke Newton "wasn't prepared" to strip naked in front of Nicola Coughlan while filming 'Bridgerton'.

The 31-year-old actor stars as Colin Bridgerton on the hit Netflix period drama but admitted that while he and co-star Nicola Coughlan - who plays his love interest Penelope Featherington - prepared to shoot some of the more raunchy scenes for the show's new season that nothing could get him ready for taking his clothes off in front of his castmates.

He told People: "I think there's always been that underlying sort of question mark with these two characters.

"And people have obviously wanted them to get to the point that we're getting to now, so I guess it was always in the back of our minds. You kind of play that in previous seasons and in previous scenes, but you can't really prepare for stripping down naked in front of your friends."

Meanwhile, Nicola explained that the "awkward" moment on set actually felt "so affecting" within the moment because it reflected where the characters are at at this point in the story.

She said: "The intimacy stuff feels very real.

"It feels very grounded in two people that are not trying to sort of, that they're awkward in front of one another, this and that, and all of a sudden they become like Lotharios in the bedroom and whatever, they get to be intimate together in a very real and beautiful way, and I think that's what makes it so affecting."

The 'Seize Them!' star previously explained that she and her co-star would just "chill" without their clothes on in between underneath the blankets on set.

Speaking on SiriusXM Hits, she explained: "We would be like, in between scenes, and they were like, ‘Do you wanna get up and put your clothes on?’ We're like, ‘We'll just chill here.’ Like, in under the blankets. But then we have the advantage of knowing each other for years!"