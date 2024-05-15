Sam Taylor-Johnson would love to see Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the next James Bond

The 57-year-old director has been married to 'Avengers' star Aaron, 33, since 2012 and while she did not confirm or deny the rumours that her husband will be the next Hollywood star to head up the '007' franchise, admitted it would be "amazing" to see him take on the role of the titular spy.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I mean it would be amazing, let's see. Of course!"

The moviemaker has made a career out of directing biopics like 'Nowhere Boy' and more recently 'Back to Black' - which is based on the life of tragic music legend Amy Winehouse - but admitted that she needs to "create a bit of fantasy" now and when asked if she would like to take the reins on the next 'Bond' picture, admitted that it would be "so fun" to do it.

She said: "Of course, I think so, yeah, that would be so fun! I feel like I'm done with real-life stories. I need a bit of freedom to create a bit of fantasy, I think. It was amazing to live in [Amy's] world, her shoes, her aura, her music. I need a little distance now. Although, I said that after 'Nowhere Boy' about John Lennon. I think I'm drawn to sort of this sort of material."

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' director revealed that her husband had been supportive of her throughout the process of putting the life of Amy Winehouse on screen and admitted he is "always excited" to see her through whatever project she is working on.

She said: "He was with me throughout the whole process, so he's seen it a lot of times. He's always excited!"