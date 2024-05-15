Anya Taylor-Joy never travels without her crystals.

The 28-year-old actress - who shot to international fame when she starred in the Netflix hit 'The Queen's Gambit' in 2020 - doesn't go anywhere without her precious stones and admitted that those who carry her bags are always complaining about how "heavy" they are.

She told E! News: "I don't think that you could ever have too many of them. The issue is that I travel with them, and when people lift up my bags, they're like, 'Ugh, it's so heavy. What do you got in there, rocks?' And I'm like, 'Yeah.' It's embarrassing."

"I never look at one and go, 'You're small, you're a travel one..'"

The 'Furioso: A Mad Max Saga' star believes that crystals - which some believe possess properties that can rid the mind and body of negative energy - have, in some cases, replaced the need for instant medical intervention and thinks others are starting to "open their minds" to that concept as well.

She said: "People are starting to open their minds to the idea of minerals having properties that can help you out, and it being less 'inject this; this will make you feel great.' Just maybe take a couple of breaths and hold on to this crystal."

When Anya was starring in 'The Witch' in 2019, she admitted she had always been a believer in "cosmic energy" and thought it was "fun" to see the idea take hold across the world.

She told Vanity Fair: "I'm such a big believer in cosmic destiny and putting one foot in front of the other, and my feet led me to that film. It's been really fun watching [that kind of wellness] take off.

"I think it's wrong for O.G. witches to be like, 'Ugh, now everyone has crystals.' It's like, Yes! Amazing."