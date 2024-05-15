Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's trip to Nigeria was "really meaningful" to her.

The 42-year-old former actress and her husband Prince Harry - who relinquished royal duties in 2020 so they could move to LA - underwent a three-day tour of Nigeria and she explained that their "memories" of the trip are what they will take home with them.

Meghan - who discovered in 2022 through a DNA-based test that she is 43 percent Nigerian - told People: "It was such warm hospitality and it was a really meaningful trip. It was incredibly memorable and special. That alone is the best souvenir to take with us — all the memories we’ve made."

A significant part of the trip was to highlight the Invictus Games - a competition founded by Harry for wounded and injured veterans - and the Duke of Sussex explained that it was "hugely important" for himself and his wife to be able to "meet directly" with people as they try to bring about "positive change" in the world.

He said: "Always nice to be on the move, in a sense, but also these trips are about us being able to go out and go and focus on the things that mean so much to us and support the causes that are close to our heart. And being able to be on the ground that, to us, is what it’s all about.

"It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support and positive change.

"There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters. Whether it's the Archewell Foundation, Invictus or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work."