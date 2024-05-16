Robbie Williams has made a £12.3 million profit after selling his Los Angeles mansion.

The 50-year-old singer has offloaded his Holmby Hills home for £51.6 million, just over two years after purchasing the plush pad for £39.3 million in March 2022.

According to MailOnline, documents show Lapro Property Trust - which is associated with Australian billionaire Nick Molnar - is the new owner of the 'Angels' hitmaker's former abode.

It isn't the first time Nick has splashed out on a celebrity chamber.

In 2021, he forked out £16.6 million for late 'Friends' star Matthew Perry’s Los Angeles penthouse, and he sold the property to pop megastar Rihanna a couple of years later.

Robbie's now-former home features eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a swimming pool, a tennis court, and a garage big enough for a whopping 15 luxury cars.

Nicknamed the Funny Girl Estate, the mansion was initially constructed in 1938 for comedian Fanny Brice, who Barbara Streisand portrayed in 1968 movie 'Funny Girl', about the late star's life.

Robbie's latest property sale - his fourth in the past two years - comes after he sold a Beverly Hills pad to rapper Drake for a reported £59.5 million in 2022.

The singer previously joked he couldn't confirm whether reports he had sold to the 'God's Plan' hitmaker were correct, because if it was true, he would have signed a non-disclosure agreement with "any Canadians" involved in the sale.

In April 2023, Robbie - who has four children, Teddy, 11, Charlie, nine, Coco, five, and three-year-old Beau, with his wife Ayda Field, 44 - said: "We don’t want to live in California all the time.

"It’s just not the best place in the world to be raising teenagers and we’re going to have four teenagers eventually. Life is too fast there. I grew up too fast.

"There are too many ways to grow up even quicker. We want to avoid that."