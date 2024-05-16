David Copperfield has been accused of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour by 16 different women.

The 67-year-old magician - who has vehemently denied the allegations - is facing claims from the late 1980s to 2014, with some of the alleged offenses said to have taken place when the women were under the age of 18.

As reported by The Guardian newspaper, three women have accused the illusionist of drugging them before having sex, which they did not feel able to consent to.

Copperfield has also been accused of four instances of groping women or making them touch him in a sexual manner during his live performances.

One of the accusers has claimed she was 15 years old when she met the magician in 1991, and it's said he stayed in touch over the phone.

While she was 18 when they had consensual sex, she has accused him of grooming her.

In a statement, a representative for the veteran Las Vegas performer said: "Everyone that knows David Copperfield will tell you that these recent allegations from one newspaper are the exact opposite of who David is.

“In fact, David has a record of risking his career to help protect women from powerful predators. Most of these historic accusations have been made before, and all of them are as false now as they were then.

"David requested the 'evidence' upon which these false allegations claim to rely and this has not been provided.

"By contrast, whenever US law enforcement has looked into such matters, they have been investigated thoroughly and it has been found that there is simply no case to answer.

"The Guardian’s characterisation is not who David is, and he continues to support anyone who has experienced any form of abuse or discrimination.

"The movement must succeed, but false accusations must stop for it to flourish.

"David will be considering the position with his legal team and will take such steps as may be appropriate over these false and scurrilous allegations.”

In 2018, Copperfield - who holds 11 Guinness World Records and has won 21 Emmy Awards - denied historical sexual misconduct allegations.

At the time, he voiced his support for the emergence of the #MeToo movement but insisted he had been "falsely accused".

He said: "We all want people who feel they've been victims of sexual misconduct to be empowered, and as a rule we should listen, so more will feel comfortable coming forward.

"It's important. But imagine what it's like, believing in the movement, and having also been falsely accused publicly in the past."