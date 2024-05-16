Maya Jama asked King Charles if he's a 'Love Island' fan during a Buckingham Palace garden party on Wednesday (15.05.24).

The 29-year-old presenter was among the guests at a reception for those who work in the arts and creative industries hosted by the king and his wife Queen Camilla, and the former model couldn't resist asking her regal host if he had seen her work on the raunchy dating show.

She told the king: “I host Love Island. I don’t know if you’ve watched it? It’s a reality dating show.”

According to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Charles shrugged diplomatically then quipped: “There’s one born every minute.”

He then asked Maya about her future plans and she said: “I’m just about to go to Spain to film some young people snog someone.”

Among the 4,000 guests was Louis Theroux, who said he was "very flattered" to have been invited.

But the documentary maker joked: "It must have been a mistake.

“It’s illustrious company. It’s a beautiful day in a spectacular garden. I couldn’t tell if (the King) was a fan, but I would love to say he is.”

Sir Ridley Scott was another guest hopeful the royals were fans of his work.

Asked if the king was a fan of his films, he said: “No idea. But they have to watch something at night don’t they?”

Artist Tracy Emin, who was diagnosed with cancer four years ago, discussed her health with the king, who has also been receiving cancer treatment.

She said: “We spoke about health and painting. He asked me if I was recovering - which I am - and it was lovely to see the Queen too.

“I complimented them on their pinks - she said it was unintentional!”

Other guests included Kate Moss, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Tess Daly and her husband Vernon Kay, Toby Jones, Arlene Phillips and Sir Lenny Henry.