Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has confirmed the company will continue to support physical media.

As the industry shifts to a digital-dominated landscape - with the likes of Xbox’s Game Pass and Sony’s PlayStation Plus proving to be incredibly popular - Nintendo’s boss has revealed the business will also follow the media trend, but emphasised the company would remain committed to releasing physical titles too.

During the financial results briefing for FY2024, Furukawa said: “Our objective is not to simply increase the share of digital sales, but to maximize overall game software sales, including sales of physical software. This policy will remain unchanged going forward.”

The company’s president added Nintendo was looking to “enhance user-friendliness” for both their physical and digital-only customers in order to their balance out their revenue coming from the two forms of media.

He explained: “[We will] need to enhance user-friendliness for both consumers who play packaged software and those who play download versions. Going forward, we intend to keep working on improvements to devise better solutions.”

This comes after it was reported the hotly-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 would support backwards-compatibility, allowing gamers to play their older titles on the new console.

According to the YouTube channel Moore's Law Is Dead and content creator The Phawx, the upcoming device would also be able to overclock its CPU when in docked mode to optimise the device's performance, and underclock it to give the console better battery life when in handheld mode.