‘NieR’ veterans have joined forces for a new project that could be a new instalment in the franchise.

The beloved role-playing-game series, which was developed by Cavia and published by Square Enix, was last seen in 2022 with ‘NieR: Automata - The End of YoRHa Edition’. Now, series producer Yosuke Saito has revealed he has begun working with director Yoko Taro and composer Keiichi Okabe on an upcoming title that “might be ‘NieR’”.

Speaking to the Japanese magazine Famitsu, Saito said: “I've been talking about wanting to do something with Yoko and Okabe for some time now.

“I'll have something a bit more put-together to say in the not-too-distant future, so please stay tuned.

“It might be ‘NieR’, it might not be ‘NieR’. That's about all I can say for now.”

The series producer - who has worked on the franchise since its debut in 2010 - added he was excited to reveal more about this mystery project, and described the concepts for the upcoming game as “quite interesting”.

He said: “I'm doing various things with the idea of creating something that does not yet exist.

“I can't devote my time to that fully, so most of it has been left to the staff, but it's turning into something quite interesting. I'm looking forward to the day we can announce it.”