'Vanderpump Rules' is "on hiatus".

The reality TV series has enjoyed a resurgence following Tom Sandoval's 2023 cheating scandal, but Lisa Vanderpump has now confirmed that the show has been paused "just for a little bit".

Speaking to E! News about the future of the TV show, Lisa shared: "'Vanderpump Rules' is on hiatus just for a little bit. Let it breathe. I think we were going around in circles for a little bit."

Lisa also confirmed that she'll be focusing on her businesses in the short term.

The TV star said: "I have a restaurant to open in September, so I have to be full-steam ahead on that.

"I was away just before I opened Wolf working with Gordon [Ramsay]. That put a lot of pressure on us. I really need a couple of months to do that now."

What's more, Lisa is keen to take a break from the show for a short while.

She explained: "It's been a very busy year, three shows on the air and two restaurants to open. I wouldn't mind a breath myself."

Meanwhile, Lala Kent is reported to have held talks about joining 'The Valley'.

The 33-year-old beauty has received an offer to join the cast of the 'Vanderpump Rules' spin-off show.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "Lala is in early talks to join ‘The Valley'. She is very connected with that cast. Those girls are her very good friends and mom crew."

Despite this, Lala is still expected to remain part of the 'Vanderpump Rules' cast.

The insider shared: "That’s her home. It’s not one or the other."

'The Valley' premiered earlier this year, with Lisa Vanderpump serving as an executive producer on the TV show.