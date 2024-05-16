Ubisoft has pulled the plug on 'Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland'.

The free-to-play shooter had been in development at Red Storm Entertainment for three years, and Ubisoft have now confirmed they will be dropping the title in order to explore "bigger opportunities".

In a statement, the company said: "After careful consideration, we have made the tough call to halt development on 'Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland', effective immediately.

"Our priority now is to support the talented team members at our Red Storm Entertainment studio, who will be transitioning to new projects within our company, including 'XDefiant' and 'Rainbow Six [Mobile]'."

The business explained it wanted to "streamline its operations and adapt to evolving market trends", and so had to move away from the game.

They continued: "As part of Ubisoft’s efforts to streamline its operations and adapt to evolving market trends, there have been further reorganizations within the Global Publishing teams, both at the APAC region that is now organized into three engagement hubs and at the central level."

Recently, Ubisoft has closed a number of their studios and laid off upwards of 1,700 staff members in an effort to save money as the gaming industry continues to struggle.

During an earnings call yesterday (15.05.24), the company's CEO Yves Guillemot told investors Ubisoft is "back on track [for a ] profitable growth trajectory" as the business gears up for the release of big titles like 'Star Wars Outlaws' and the newly-unveiled 'Assassin's Creed Shadows'.