Ubisoft devs reveal new gameplay details for Assassin's Creed Shadows

Published
2024/05/16 13:00 (BST)

Ubisoft developers have teased new game mechanics for 'Assassin's Creed Shadows'.

The studio unveiled the next instalment in the action-adventure franchise yesterday (15.05.24) – which is set to release on 15 November – and creative director Jonathan Dumont and game director Charles Benoit have now revealed new gameplay details, including a grappling hook that can be used for both traversal and combat.

Speaking to IGN, Dumont said: "Parkour has always been something that's pretty iconic and pretty core to the stealth experience because they go hand-in-hand.

"It's all physics-based, so there's a little bit of improbability sometimes when using it.

"There's a danger to using it, but you could also perform assassinations from it."

Benoit emphasised Ubisoft wanted to honour what made the series special by including the hidden blade – a weapon that has been a staple in the franchise since its debut in 2007.

He explained: "The thing that shines the most, I feel, in 'Assassin's Creed', it's really the hidden blade, the assassination, being able to stay hidden.

"So that's the core that we want to keep. What we needed to push forward [was to make it] feel a bit more modern in the approach."

On top of the new addition to the game, Dumont said 'Shadows' would fall "in-line" with the large-scale feel that previous instalments have offered, and compared it to last years' title 'Origins' – which boasted one of the biggest maps in the franchise.

He said: "It’s in-line with the latest 'Assassin’s Creeds' that we’ve done.

"On a scale level, maybe we can compare it a little bit more to the size of 'Assassin’s Creed Origins'.

"We did want to have a much closer to real life scale ratio. So because castles took a lot of space, and we really wanted the mountains to feel like mountains, we’ve made the environments feel wider in the game. But I would say around the same size as 'Origins'."

© BANG Media International

jonathandumont charlesbenoit

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended