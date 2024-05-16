Ethan Hawke has joked that his appearance in Taylor Swift's 'Fortnight' video will be his "obituary".

The 53-year-old actor makes a cameo appearance in Taylor's music video alongside Josh Charles, his 'Dead Poets Society' co-star, and Ethan has revealed that he sees the project as a "homage" to the 1989 coming-of-age drama film.

During an appearance on 'The Jess Cagle Show', Ethan said: "I think there’s some kind of psychic connection she was trying to provide for the fans about [Taylor's album] 'The Tortured Poets Department' and the 'Dead Poets Society'.

"She was kind of doing some little homage, and so she asked a couple of us old dogs to come out and make our presence known."

In spite of his career achievements, Ethan joked that the cameo appearance in the video will be his "obituary".

The veteran movie star said: "It’s funny you say that because I thought, as I was flying out there, I thought, you know, I’ve worked so hard in my life, and I have a feeling this will be in my obituary."

Meanwhile, Ethan previously likened ageing in the film industry to a "weird riddle".

The Hollywood star confessed that on-screen opportunities have become harder to come by over recent years, but the type of work he's been offered is also more interesting than ever.

Ethan told The Independent: "It’s a weird riddle. You start getting asked to play complicated people. You don’t have to play the ingenue parts. The job isn’t about being good-looking any more.

"But there just aren’t as many parts, because movies and the entertainment industry are geared towards young people - you just don’t realise it when you’re young, because they’re geared towards you. So the good news is, the opportunities get better. The bad news is there aren’t as many of them."